Ambulance workers beginning industrial action today

Ambulance workers belonging to SIPTU and Unite are taking industrial action today.

They’re in a dispute with management because recommendations on their pay haven’t been brought in.

Today’s work-to-rule will be followed by 24 hours of strike action tomorrow and a further two days the following week.

SIPTU Ambulance Sector Organiser John McCamley says their members have upskilled, which should be reflected in more pay……….

The HSE has a contingency plan in place to prioritise patient safety and minimise disruption due to industrial action by the National Ambulance Service.

It says all other health services are operating as normal, and if there is any change to planned care the person will be contacted.

During the action, people should contact 999 or 112 if someone is experiencing a life-threatening illness or injury.

Priority will be given to patients facing cardiac or respiratory arrest, and those experiencing serious trauma from road crashes.