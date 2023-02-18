DCC urged to extend footpath beyond NoWDOC base in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is being urged to extend the footpath in the Oldtown area from the NowDOC building to the old Hideout Bar.

The issue was raised by Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who told this week’s Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting that the level of traffic on that road has increased significantly, and action is needed.

Officials said the council can try to identify funding for the route through the Active Travel Programme, but there is no money available at the moment.

Cllr Kelly says it’s vital that the funds are found……………