Dergview bounce back – but Institute are thumped

Dergview came from 3-0 down to salvage a 3-3 draw against Knockbeda in the bottom of the table clash in the NIFL Championship.

Elsewhere, Institute were thumped 6-2 by Ballyclare Comrades and this 14th defeat of the season leaves them just four points off bottom spot.

Loughall continue to top the division.

Meanwhile, in the Premiership, Larne moved three points clear at the top as they beat second-placed Cliftonville 2-1 in the match of the day. Linfield stay third after a 2-0 win over Carrick Rangers. Coleraine lost 2-0 away to Crusaders.