Donegal Gardaí ready for Polar Plunge in aid of the Special Olympics



Today sees the return of the Polar Plunge to Rathmullan Pier.

With a 3pm kick-off a number of Garda members from the Donegal Division among many others will once again brave the cold waters in aid of the Special Olympics.

The navy vessel, LE George Bernard Shaw will also moor at the pier and is open to the public between 1 and 5 pm.

Donegal Gardaí say they are delighted to do their bit to support the inspirational athletes of the Special Olympics.

This morning we spoke to Garda Grainne Doherty of the Letterkenny Community Policing Unit.

Grainne will be taking the plunge this afternoon.