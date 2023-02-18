Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Donegal Gardaí ready for Polar Plunge in aid of the Special Olympics


Today sees the return of the Polar Plunge to Rathmullan Pier.

With a 3pm kick-off a number of Garda members from the Donegal Division among many others will once again brave the cold waters in aid of the Special Olympics.

The navy vessel, LE George Bernard Shaw will also moor at the pier and is open to the public between 1 and 5 pm.

Donegal Gardaí say they are delighted to do their bit to support the inspirational athletes of the Special Olympics.

This morning we spoke to Garda Grainne Doherty of the Letterkenny Community Policing Unit.

Grainne will be taking the plunge this afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Polar Plunge Navy Vessel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí ready for Polar Plunge in aid of the Special Olympics

18 February 2023
footpath
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to extend footpath beyond NoWDOC base in Letterkenny

18 February 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach”quietly confident” agreement on Northern Ireland Protocol could be reached “within a week”

17 February 2023
irish water pipes new
News

Water works in Donegal Town set to be complete by end of April

17 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Polar Plunge Navy Vessel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí ready for Polar Plunge in aid of the Special Olympics

18 February 2023
footpath
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to extend footpath beyond NoWDOC base in Letterkenny

18 February 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach”quietly confident” agreement on Northern Ireland Protocol could be reached “within a week”

17 February 2023
irish water pipes new
News

Water works in Donegal Town set to be complete by end of April

17 February 2023
Marian Harkin Dail Jan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal ETB adult education tutors are paid less

17 February 2023
Sheepdog Trials Ireland Funding Announcement
News

Minister Mc Conalogue announces department will co-fund 2023 International Sheepdog Trials

17 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube