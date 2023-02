Last season Rob Slevin was a key player for Finn Harps. Now he is a Galway United player , as is Regan Donolon, after the pair signed for the westerners during the close season.

Both played in Friday night’s First Division opener against Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Speaking after helping his side to a 2-1 win, Slevin gave this assessment to Chris Ashmore.