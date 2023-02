Derry ended Meath’s 100% record as they beat the Royal County in convincing fashion in their Allianz National Football League Division 2 clash at Owenbeg.

Ethan Doherty got an early goal for Derry to set them on their way, and when Niall Toner got a second goal just before the break, the result was never in doubt as they led by 2-7 to 0-3.

Meath improved after the break but Derry went on to win by 2-15 to 1-7.

This result leaves Derry with three wins from three outings.