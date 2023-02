Promotion chasing Letterkenny notched up a fine 24-17 away win over Lisburn in Ulster Championship 3.

In the same division, Strabane lost 38-16 against Belfast High School Former Pupils.

In Ulster Championship 1, City of Derry had a good 31-22 away win over CIYMS.

Meanwhile, in All-Ireland League Division 2C, the results were:

Omagh Academicals 17, Skerries 22

Bruff 19, Instonians 33,

Clonmel 34, Ballina 12

Midleton 37, Bangor 29

Sundays Well 11, Tullamore 27