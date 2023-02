Donegal were beaten 1-12 to 0-11 by Sligo in round two of the Leo Murphy Cup (U20 Development League) in Ballybofey.

Sligo led by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Donegal rallied in the second half, but a late goal helped Sligo to victory.

Afterwards, Tom Comack spoke with Donegal u-20 manager Leo McLoone.