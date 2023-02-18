Mark English seeks ninth national indoor title success

Mark English comfortably won his 800 metres heat at the National Senior Indoor Championships at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin to book his place in Sunday’s final where he will be seeking a ninth title.

Among the other top performers from Donegal was John Kelly – now based in Sweden – who was second in the Shot Put, while Brendan Boyce was second in the 20k walk as he set a new PB and Ulster record.

Meanwhile, Killygordon athlete Mark Wilkinson was second in the Long Jump at the Scottish National Championships.

Highland’s athletics correspondent round-up the details on Saturday Sport when he spoke with Chris Ashmore.