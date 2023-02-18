Oldtown Celtic fire 15 past Copany Rovers – Donegal Saturday League round-up

Title chasing Oldtown Celtic grabbed the headlines as they notched up a record-breaking 15-0 win over Copany Rovers in the Glencar Inn Division One of the Donegal Junior League.
Kevin McGrath and Sean Cleary both got hat-tricks for the Letterkenny side against an understrength Copany.
Elsewhere, the leaders Glenea United were held to a 1-1 draw by Arranmore United.
In the Old Orchard Inn Division Two, goals from Logan Quinn and Shane McDevitt helped Fintown Harps to a 2-1 win over Cranford United Reserves, a result that moves the Gaeltacht side four points clear at the summit.
|Saturday 18th February, 2023
|Glencar Inn Division One
|Glencar Celtic
|6
|vs
|2
|Dunlewey Celtic
|Oldtown Celtic
|15
|vs
|0
|Copany Rovers
|Old Orchard Division Two
|Ballybofey United
|1
|vs
|1
|Milford United
|Castlefin Celtic
|5
|vs
|1
|Swilly Rovers
|Cranford FC Reserves
|1
|vs
|2
|Fintown Harps AFC
|Ramelton Mariners
|0
|vs
|1
|St Catherines FC
|Friday 17th February, 2023
|Glencar Inn Division One
|Cappry Rovers
|0
|vs
|2
|Kildrum Tigers