Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Oldtown Celtic fire 15 past Copany Rovers – Donegal Saturday League round-up

Title chasing Oldtown Celtic grabbed the headlines as they notched up a record-breaking 15-0 win over Copany Rovers in the Glencar Inn Division One of the Donegal Junior League.

Kevin McGrath and Sean Cleary both got hat-tricks for the Letterkenny side against an understrength Copany.

Elsewhere, the leaders Glenea United were held to a 1-1 draw by Arranmore United.

In the Old Orchard Inn Division Two, goals from Logan Quinn and Shane McDevitt helped Fintown Harps to a 2-1 win over Cranford United Reserves, a result that moves the Gaeltacht side four points clear at the summit.

Saturday 18th February, 2023
Glencar Inn Division One
Glencar Celtic 6 vs 2 Dunlewey Celtic
Oldtown Celtic 15 vs 0 Copany Rovers
Old Orchard Division Two
Ballybofey United 1 vs 1 Milford United
Castlefin Celtic 5 vs 1 Swilly Rovers
Cranford FC Reserves 1 vs 2 Fintown Harps AFC
Ramelton Mariners 0 vs 1 St Catherines FC
Friday 17th February, 2023
Glencar Inn Division One
Cappry Rovers 0 vs 2 Kildrum Tigers
