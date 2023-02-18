Oldtown Celtic fire 15 past Copany Rovers – Donegal Saturday League round-up

Title chasing Oldtown Celtic grabbed the headlines as they notched up a record-breaking 15-0 win over Copany Rovers in the Glencar Inn Division One of the Donegal Junior League.

Kevin McGrath and Sean Cleary both got hat-tricks for the Letterkenny side against an understrength Copany.

Elsewhere, the leaders Glenea United were held to a 1-1 draw by Arranmore United.

In the Old Orchard Inn Division Two, goals from Logan Quinn and Shane McDevitt helped Fintown Harps to a 2-1 win over Cranford United Reserves, a result that moves the Gaeltacht side four points clear at the summit.