Burst water main affecting parts of Inishowen

A burst water main is causing supply disruptions in Inishowen this afternoon.
Works to resolve the water outage in the Burt, Carrowmaddy and surrounding areas is ongoing.
Irish Water expects works to be complete by 4:30pm.
