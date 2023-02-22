Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clarification sought on when Buncrana Leisure Centre funding application can be made

The Chair of the Buncrana Leisure Centre Committee is seeking clarification on proposals to submit an application for funding for a new facility under the Repowering Buncrana Project announced for the shorefront last year.

Cllr Jack Murray recently announced he believes funding for the pool can be secured under the scheme, with work possibly starting later this year.

However, Leisure Centre Committee Chair Rosina McLaughlin is questioning that, saying her understanding is that applications can’t be made until 2024………….

 

Cllr Jack Murray says under the Repowering Buncrana programme, applications can’t be made until plans are complete and all permissions have been secured. However, he says so much work has already been done on the Leisure Centre plans that it will be ready long before the rest of the element of the plan.

He’s hopeful they will be allowed go ahead with the Leisure Centre before the rest of the project is ready………

Publication of the Donegal Road Safety Plan 2022 to 2030 - Seated, Bryan Cannon, Director of Roads and Transportation, John McLaughlin, CEO, Donegal County Council, Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach Donegal County Council and Garda Inspector, Seamus McGonigle. Back from left are Emily Hajek, Donegal Youth Council, Louise McGeever, RSA, Gareth Gibson, Donegal Youth Service, Brian O'Donnell, Road Safety Officer Donegal County Council, Chris Harley, Road Safety Engineer, Donegal County Council, Michael McDevitt, Donegal Youth Council, Pat McDonagh, Donegal Youth Council and Joanne Evans, Donegal Youth Council. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Road Safety Plan 2022-2030 published

22 February 2023
Donegal Film Office
News, Top Stories

Donegal Film Office seeking applications for Short Film Bursary

22 February 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Inishowen

22 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 February 2023
