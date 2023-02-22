Clarification sought on when Buncrana Leisure Centre funding application can be made

The Chair of the Buncrana Leisure Centre Committee is seeking clarification on proposals to submit an application for funding for a new facility under the Repowering Buncrana Project announced for the shorefront last year.

Cllr Jack Murray recently announced he believes funding for the pool can be secured under the scheme, with work possibly starting later this year.

However, Leisure Centre Committee Chair Rosina McLaughlin is questioning that, saying her understanding is that applications can’t be made until 2024………….

Cllr Jack Murray says under the Repowering Buncrana programme, applications can’t be made until plans are complete and all permissions have been secured. However, he says so much work has already been done on the Leisure Centre plans that it will be ready long before the rest of the element of the plan.

He’s hopeful they will be allowed go ahead with the Leisure Centre before the rest of the project is ready………