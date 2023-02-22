Donegal Film Office seeking applications for Short Film Bursary

Funding is being made available this year again by the Donegal Film Office for film makers living and working in the county.

Money has been secured from Creative Ireland to offer a Short Film Bursary which aims to foster talent, support creatives and increase filmmaking activity in Donegal.

A grant of €10,000 will be awarded to a filmmaker towards the cost of the production of a short drama or documentary film of 10-12 min duration to be shot in Donegal in 2023.

The closing date for applications is March 31st.