The Donegal Road Safety Plan has been published.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group recently published the 2022-2030 plan which is designed to ensure a collaborative, coordinated and consistent approach to improving road safety.

A ‘Vision Zero’ to achieve no road deaths or serious injuries on the roads by 2050 has been set out by Government.

Donegal Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell says they are committed to achieve this: