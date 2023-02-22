MacLochlainn says government is ‘washing its hands’ of defective blocks issue

The Dail has heard an appeal for the Housing Minister to meet with Donegal County Council to allay the concerns of Councillors over redress for defective block homeowners.

A cross-party delegation of Councillors travelled to Dublin yesterday to protest outside Leinster House in a stand for equality for defective block homeowners.

Speaking in the Dail last evening, Donegal Deputy Padriag MacLochlainn says there appears to be a sense from Government that affected homeowners are ‘sorted’ with the enhanced redress scheme.

He says the stark reality is that the support from Government for families is severely lacking……………..