Mark English wins 800m in Spain

Mark English won the 800m race at the World Indoor Tour event in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday evening.

Having navigated his way to a 9th national title last week, the Finn Valley man continued his good form in the Spanish capital running 1:46.58.

His time was the second best of his Indoor career, just one hundredth of a second off his pb.

Mark was using the race as preparation for next week’s European Indoors in Istanbul, Turkey.