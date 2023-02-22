NWRA says there must be targeted investment to combat regional inequality

There are further calls for regional inequalities to be addressed with a focus on the North West.

Such inequalities have been highlighted further following latest CSO figures which revealed that people in Donegal have the lowest disposable income in the country at just over €18,500.

The Northern & Western Regional Assembly says the gap in the region and the state average has progressively widened over the past decade.

Economist at the NWRA, John Daly says there needs to be a greater focus on urban centres in the region to combat the existing inequalities………………