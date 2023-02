There is an opportunity to clamp down on the stealing of sheep.

That’s according to Adrian Gallagher, head of the IFA Donegal branch.

Speaking on the Nine ’til Noon Show this morning, Mr. Gallagher said that unless thieves are caught in the act, farmers are quite restricted.

However, he added that the purchasing of a large number of electronic tags outside of lambing season should raise alarms and could be used to trace the stolen sheep: