Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Senator Flynn is calling for owed energy credits for the traveler community

Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn is calling on the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications to make a statement on the roll-out of the Electricity Costs Emergency Benefit Scheme to the traveler community.

She says that many travelers have not received any energy credit to date due to their type of accommodation despite communications being made to government.

She says many in the traveler community have been left behind and is questioning the minister as to when these credits will be rolled out:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

KB - Angels
Entertainment

LMS bringing their Kinky Boots to the An Grianan Stage

22 February 2023
nwra
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA says there must be targeted investment to combat regional inequality

22 February 2023
padraig maclochlainn dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn says government is ‘washing its hands’ of defective blocks issue

22 February 2023
ihf
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hoteliers relieved with extended 9% tourism VAT rate

22 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

KB - Angels
Entertainment

LMS bringing their Kinky Boots to the An Grianan Stage

22 February 2023
nwra
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA says there must be targeted investment to combat regional inequality

22 February 2023
padraig maclochlainn dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn says government is ‘washing its hands’ of defective blocks issue

22 February 2023
ihf
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hoteliers relieved with extended 9% tourism VAT rate

22 February 2023
Electricity
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Flynn is calling for owed energy credits for the traveler community

22 February 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday February 21st

21 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube