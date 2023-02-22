Senator Flynn is calling for owed energy credits for the traveler community

Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn is calling on the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications to make a statement on the roll-out of the Electricity Costs Emergency Benefit Scheme to the traveler community.

She says that many travelers have not received any energy credit to date due to their type of accommodation despite communications being made to government.

She says many in the traveler community have been left behind and is questioning the minister as to when these credits will be rolled out: