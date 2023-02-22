Sheva makes her Ireland debut

The Republic of Ireland played out a goalless draw with China in their friendly in Marbella on Wednesday.

Deborah-Anne De La Harpe and Aoife Mannion won their first caps from the start, while Marissa Sheva who’s grandparents hail from Donegal and Tyrone made her international debut as a second half substitute for Abbie Larkin.

Donegal’s Amber Barrett and Ciara Grant were also part of the squad but didn’t feature.

Meanwhile Vera Pauw’s squad have secured a pair of World Cup warm-ups against the United States in April.

They’ll play the reigning world champions in Austin on the 8th of that month, before meeting again in St Louis, Missouri three-days later.