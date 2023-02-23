Dail told a stimulus package must be agreed for the North West and West

The government has been told a policy of positive discrimination in favour of the North West and West is vital if the widening income gap between the region and the rest of the state is to be addressed.

In the Dail this morning, Sinn Fein’s Rural Development spokesperson Claire Kerrane called for a significant investment package for the region.

Stressing the need for the urgent introduction of a rural-proofing mechanism to ensure communities in the West and North West do not fall any further behind, Deputy Kerrane told Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys the recent figures demand a government response……….