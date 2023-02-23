Watch: Keith Cowan on Harps chasing first win and his return to Finn Park

Finn Harps will hunt out a first win on Friday night when they play Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity First Division, kick off is 7.45pm and Darren Kelly will have LIVE updates on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union, Ballybofey.

Boss Dave Rogers is reporting a clean bill of health with his all new Harps squad ahead of the encounter at the Athlone Town Stadium.

Keith Cowan was Rogers first signing when he arrived as Finn Park as Manager.

For Cowan it was a return home having played over 240 times is two previous stints for the club.

Oisin Kelly caught up with Keith this week as Harps chase a first point of the season:

