Over 2,500 people affected by Letterkenny power outage

Over 2,500 people are without power in Letterkenny this morning because of a power outage.
ESB networks have confirmed the fault in Gortlee.
It was reported shortly after 11 o’clock, and it’s expected to be resolved by 12.15.
Over 2,500 people are without power in Letterkenny this morning because of a power outage.
ESB networks have confirmed the fault in Gortlee.
It was reported shortly after 11 o’clock, and it’s expected to be resolved by 12.15.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland