Over 2,500 people affected by Letterkenny power outage

Over 2,500 people are without power in Letterkenny this morning because of a power outage.

ESB networks have confirmed the fault in Gortlee.

It was reported shortly after 11 o’clock, and it’s expected to be resolved by 12.15.

Top Stories

Letterkenny Power
News, Top Stories

Over 2,500 people affected by Letterkenny power outage

21 May 2024
Ring Doorbell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Importance of home security highlighted after Inishowen incidents

21 May 2024
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Lifford and Ballybofey

21 May 2024
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate Letterkenny assault

21 May 2024
