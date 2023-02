There’s calls for a strategy to be put in place to develop the Magheroarty area.

An application has been submitted for €130,000 to develop the carpark at Magheroarty.

Councillor Michéal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig believes the area has great potential as the main port catering to some of Donegal’s islands and having a strong local fishing community.

He is welcoming a meeting tomorrow with stakeholders to discuss a long-term plan: