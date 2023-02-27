DCC must do more to prepare for modular homes – Pringle

A Donegal TD says Donegal County Council should be doing more to pave the way for the use of modular homes to support defective block homeowners.

Deputy Pringle told Highland Radio today that while the deployment of modular homes will depend on government funding, the council could do more to prepare sites and ensure they are ready for use by providing utility connections to services such as power and water.

Deputy Pringle says this is will be a necessary preparatory step, and the council should be acting now…………..