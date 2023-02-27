DUP will consider Windsor Framework as O’Neill calls for immediate return to Stormont

The British Prime Minister says he believes the concerns of the DUP are met by the new Windsor Framework.

The deal has been agreed by the British Government and the European Union after difficult negotiations.

It sees London gain the power to govern VAT and excise rules in Northern Ireland while introducing green and red lanes for goods entering Northern Ireland.

Stormont will also have a veto over new EU laws on goods applying in Northern Ireland.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he believes the measures address DUP concerns……….

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson says his party will consider the text of the deal to see whether they can support it…………

Northern Ireland’s First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill said Sinn Féin welcomed the deal and said the parties in Northern Ireland need to reform the Stormont Executive……..