Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Falcarragh Hospital upgrade works to begin in coming months

Works to provide quality and safety of care at Falcarragh Community Hospital are to get underway in the coming weeks.

Long-awaited refurbishment works will be carried out on the older wing of the hospital to also ensure compliance with HIQA regulations.

11 Long Term Care residents continue to be accommodated in an already refurbished wing of the hospital while in the interim, respite care is being provided at Dungloe Community Hospital and Aras Gaoth Dobhair Private Nursing Home.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says once fully operational, the hospital will provide relief for other areas such as Letterkenny University Hospital which is under significant pressure:

 

 

HSE Statement:

The refurbishment of Falcarragh Community Hospital is due to commence in the first quarter of 2023. 11 Long Term Care residents continue to be accommodated in an already refurbished wing of the hospital.

The refurbishment of the older wing of the hospital will ensure the quality and safety of care and the improvement of the lived experience of all residents. Furthermore, it will ensure the premises will be in compliance with HIQA regulations.

To facilitate the works the hospital ceased taking Respite admissions since March to allow for the removal of equipment etc and the preparation required for the building works to commence.

Respites are being accommodated in Dungloe Community Hospital and Aras Gaoth Dobhair Private Nursing Home. Day Services are open in Falcarragh Community Hospital 3 days per week and Home Support is available to those clients.

