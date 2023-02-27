Over €19m to be invested in Northern and Western region through funding programmes

Over €19m is being invested in the Northern and Western with the launch of two new funding programmes aimed at supporting innovators and researchers.

The Innovators Initiative is designed to develop five immersive, needs-led innovation training programs while KT Boost is a four year knowledge transfer programme focused on increasing research commercialisation outcomes in Irish universities and technological universities.

These programs are co-funded by the Government and the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) which aims to promote economic, social and territorial cohesion across all European regions.