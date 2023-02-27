Police release CCTV footage of car used by gunmen in attempted murder of senior officer

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police have released CCTV footage of the car used by the two gunmen involved in the attempted murder of a senior PSNI detective in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill – after being shot at a sports complex on Wednesday night.

Police say the car, a blue Ford Fiesta fitted with false plates, was bought in Ballyclare on the 8th of February – but seems to have been kept in Belfast until the night before the attack.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan’s made this appeal:

