Police release CCTV footage of car used by gunmen in attempted murder of senior officer

Police have released CCTV footage of the car used by the two gunmen involved in the attempted murder of a senior PSNI detective in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill – after being shot at a sports complex on Wednesday night.

Police say the car, a blue Ford Fiesta fitted with false plates, was bought in Ballyclare on the 8th of February – but seems to have been kept in Belfast until the night before the attack.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan’s made this appeal: