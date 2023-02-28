Aldi launches 2023 Community Grants programme

Donegal Charities are invited to to apply for funding under Aldi’s 2023 Community Grants programme.

Over 165 bursary grants will be distributed to make a national total of €80,000.

Charities who wish to nominate themselves can do so at their local Aldi store in the months of March and April.

Last year, the RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboat Station and Donegal Hospice were chosen by ALDI store teams in Donegal to receive funding from ALDI’s Community Grants programme.

Read the full press release below:

ALDI Ireland has today launched its 2023 Community Grants programme, inviting charities and community groups across Donegal to apply for funding through their local ALDI store.

This year, ALDI will distribute more than 165 bursary grants through the programme, contributing to a national total of over €80,000 worth of funding for Irish causes that contribute vital work and services to their local communities.

Charities wishing to put themselves forward for the bursary donation can apply at any of ALDI’s 155 stores during the months of March and April. From these nominations, staff from each of ALDI’s stores will select a charity or community organisation in its local area to receive the bursary, enabling ALDI’s staff to help the most worthy and impactful causes they care most about in their local communities.

Last year, local charities and community groups including RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboat Station and Donegal Hospice were chosen by ALDI store teams in Donegal to receive funding from ALDI’s Community Grants programme.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at ALDI Ireland added: “It is with great pride that we announce the return of our Community Grants programme for 2023. To date, we have distributed over €535,000, and we are delighted this year to be donating a further €80,000 through our bursary grants.

Today, we would like to invite charities and community groups from Donegal to nominate themselves for the grants through their local ALDI store. Each year, we continue to be amazed by the fantastic work carried out by charities and community organisations in the communities we operate in, and we once again look forward to supporting their work. At ALDI, we understand that the past few years have been extremely challenging for many people in our society. As people across the country continue to contend with inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, it is vital that we continue to support the many local organisations that do such great work in our communities throughout the country.”

To date, ALDI’s Community Grants programme has donated over €535,000 to over 1,000 local charity branches and community groups across Ireland since its inception in 2016. Receiving charities and organisations range from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, cancer support to mental health support, or any charitable organisation that resonates with ALDI colleagues. Operating six stores in County Donegal, ALDI is deeply involved in the local community. To date, the stores have donated over 40,000 meals to local charities through ALDI’s partnership with FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €50,000.