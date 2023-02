The Donegal Commercial Vacancy rate hit 17.5% in the final quarter 2022 according to according to GeoDirectory.

This is 3.5% higher that the national average of 14%.

The county with the highest rate was Sligo with 19.6%, followed by Galway at 17.6% putting Donegal in third place.

Of the towns in Donegal surveyed, Ballybofey had the highest commercial rate at 29.2%, while Bundoran had the lowest rate at 12.2%.