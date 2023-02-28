Donegal PPN urging groups and volunteers to become involved

The Donegal Public Participation Network is urging community and voluntary groups in the county to become involved.

Speaking at the launch of the PPNs’ new national brand identity and awareness campaign, Minister O’Brien encouraged volunteer-led group around the country, and particularly young people, to join their local PPN. Minister O’Brien said:

“Public Participation Networks give communities across Ireland a voice in local decision-making and bring valuable on-the-ground, experience and expertise into local and national policy development.

“The strength and impact of PPNs can be seen in how they represented volunteers and community groups within the responses to Covid-19, working with local authorities and state agencies.

“Through local action, PPNs also contribute to policymaking at national level, such as the development of the Climate Action Plan 2021, when PPNs hosted and facilitated important local community conversations around the country.”

John Mulholland, CEO of Laois County Council and Chair of the County and City Management Association Rural Development, Community, Culture and Heritage Committee said:

“The PPN structures offer Local Authorities a way to collaborate directly with volunteer community groups, who do so much for their localities.

“PPNs play an important role in developing our key policies and strategies, and each Local Authority provides considerable support to their local PPNs in recognition of this.

“This campaign will boost the profiles of PPNs, which is well-deserved in light of their work.”

For further information, the website of every PPN in Ireland can be found here.