€31 million to be invested in Sewerage Works in Ballybofey – Stranorlar and Buncrana

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, has confirmed works will start next month on two major waste water schemes in Donegal, with €31 million set to be invested.

The two projects will see works carried out in the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Buncrana.

Uisce Eireann says the work will begin in two phases, with work on the Ballybofey/Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme starting in March and work on Buncrana Scheme starting in April.

The sewerage scheme is a significant development for the town of Ballybofey and Stranorlar, which will see knock-on benefits to the local natural environment of the River Finn, as well as supporting the social and economic development of the town.

They say eliminating non-compliant storm overflows into the River Finn is a major priority, with a new pumping station at Navenny and upgrades to the existing stations at St Joseph’s and Glenfinn Road planned, along with upgrades to 2km of sewer network.

The Twin Towns project should be complete by the end of next year.

The works planned for Buncrana include stormwater storage at the local Wastewater Treatment Plant and Westbrook Pumping Station, as well as the upgrading of 3 km of sewer network.

Uisce Éireann’s €100m investment in Donegal’s wastewater infrastructure continues

Tuesday, 28 February 2023 – Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, are set to start works as part of a €31 million investment to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar. The works as part of the sewerage scheme will result in significant improvements to water quality in Lough Swilly and the River Finn by eliminating stormwater overflows, safeguarding the environment and supporting social and economic development.

The Buncrana and Ballybofey/Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme will commence in two phases, with construction starting in Ballybofey and Stranorlar in March with the second phase of the works in Buncrana to commence at the end of April.

Uisce Éireann’s Regional Lead Eunan Canavan said: “The scale of investment in Donegal and delivery of this critical infrastructure in Ballybofey and Stranorlar is hugely significant. We are investing approximately €100m in Donegal as part of the delivery of a number of strategic projects as we strive to deliver best in class wastewater services and infrastructure for Ireland now and in the future.

“We are delighted to see years of hard work in the planning and development of this sewerage scheme realised as we start to break ground in Ballybofey and Stranorlar. Eliminating non-compliant storm overflows into the River Finn, reducing the risk of overflows during storms, as well as supporting the social and economic development of Ballybofey and Stranorlar into the future is a key priority for Uisce Éireann. This project is critical in safeguarding the environment as well as future-proofing the infrastructure in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Eunan added: “This sewerage scheme will not only improve water quality in the River Finn it will also ensure compliance with Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001 and the EPA Wastewater Discharge Licencing. Having cleaner water will also enhance the areas’ amenity value. We will continue to work closely with the local community and will issue further updates as we progress with this vital project.”

The works will include the replacement of the existing pumping station at Navenny and upgrades to the existing St Joseph’s Pumping Station and Glenfinn Road Pumping Station.

Approximately 2km of sewer network will also be upgraded to increase capacity, allowing for current and future population growth of the town. The works will also include the decommissioning of two existing storm overflows.

Residents and visitors to Ballybofey and Stranorlar will see works taking place along Chapel Lane, Stranorlar Main Street, Navenny Road, Chestnut Road and St Joseph’s Pumping Station. During the works traffic management will be in place however local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. The works will be carried out by Ward & Burke Water Limited on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

The works which are due to commence in March 2023, will be completed by the end of 2024.

Uisce Éireann’s targeted programme of investment across Donegal in existing wastewater infrastructure is also reaping benefits for communities across the county. In Kerrykeel, Kilcar and Burtonport works are progressing on schedule as part of a €20m investment to provide new wastewater treatment plants and associated infrastructure, ending the discharge of raw sewage into the environment. Works as part of the €50m Ramelton, Milford and Rathmullan Sewerage Scheme have recently commenced this year. Uisce Éireann is also progressing plans as part of the delivery of state-of-the-art new wastewater treatment plants in Carrigart, Kilmacrennan and Mountcharles. Furthermore, in Donegal, the Coolatee Sewerage Scheme project will eliminate the discharge of raw sewage into Deele River improving the wastewater treatment capacity while allowing for current and future population growth. Works as part of this project are set to commence in the coming months.

Phase 2: Works in Buncrana

The works planned for Buncrana includes the provision of stormwater storage at the Buncrana Wastewater Treatment Plant and at the Westbrook Pumping Station, which will reduce the risk of sewage overflows during storms. Approximately 3 km of sewer network in Buncrana will also be upgraded to increase its capacity allowing for current and future population growth of the town. The works will also include upgrades to the existing pumping stations at Westbrook, Derry Road, Ludden, Earlsfort and The Pier, as well as decommissioning two existing storm overflows.

Residents and visitors to Buncrana will see works taking place along Marian Park, Cahir O’Doherty Avenue, Aileach Road, Railway Road, Cockhill Road and Castle Avenue by Ward & Burke Water Limited on behalf of Uisce Éireann.