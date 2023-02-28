Fionnuala Rabbitt new Letterkenny Chamber President

Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce has elected Fionnuala Rabbitt, Managing Director of Highland Radio, as its new President.

Letterkenny Chambers outgoing President Kristine Reynolds handed over the Presidential Chain to incoming President Fionnuala Rabbitt at the Letterkenny Chamber Annual General Meeting. Fionnuala most recently served as Vice President and has served on the Chamber Council since 2017.

Fionnuala, from Galway joined Galway Bay fm in 2004 as a researcher following the completion of a Hons degree in Public and Social Policy at NUIG by 2006 she became producer of its current affairs programme.

In 2008 she became a director of Highland Radio Ireland’s most successful local radio station and became its CEO in 2014.

“It is an honour for to be elected as Chamber President by my colleagues in the Chamber Council. I have really enjoyed my role on the Chamber Council over the last few years working with colleagues in shaping the strategy and future of Letterkenny Chamber. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Kristine Reynolds for her hard work and dedication over the past 14 months and I am committed to carrying out this role with the same enthusiasm, integrity and professionalism.

Fionnuala hopes to emulate the hard work of Past Presidents and continue to develop the relationships with key stakeholders across Donegal and to grow membership and member engagement. “Being part of Highland Radio, which is such an integral part of the region, has given me an insight into what wonderful place Donegal is to live and work in. Letterkenny Chamber plays an important role in this and in supporting the growth and ambitions of Letterkenny and the wider region.. This last year has been one of the most successful for Letterkenny Chamber in terms of growing its membership. I hope to build on these achievements and I hope to be able to engage directly with members as much as possible.”

On handing over the Chain Kristine Reynolds said “It has been a real privilege for me to serve as Chamber President over the last year. I would like to wish Fionnuala well in her role. We are delighted to welcome another female Chamber President in our 58 year history, we know Fionnuala will be an asset to our Chamber going forward.”

Apart from a new President the Chamber also elected a new Chamber Council which as always consists of members from a wide variety of business sectors, who meet on a monthly basis and who are responsible for steering the policies, activities and initiatives of the Chamber.

Chamber Council 2023/24: President – Fionnuala Rabbitt (Highland Radio); Past President – Kristine Reynolds (Reynolds & Associates); Clare McNickle (Clare Clothing); Michael Margey (ATU); Bernard Dillon (Honorary Member); Brian McCormick (Brian McCormick Sports); Gerard McCormick (Magees Pharmacy); Leonard Watson (Watson Menswear) Karoline Sweeney (Castlegrove); Chris Lynch