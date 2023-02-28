Gardai issue appeal after two cars keyed in Kilmacrennan and Letterkenny

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating two criminal damage incidents in which two vehicles were keyed in Kilmacrennan and Letterkenny.

Between 7:50pm and 10:30pm on Sunday last a lady had parked her car on the roadside close to the health centre in Kilmacrennan as she was attending an event in the local hall.

Upon returning, she discovered that both sides of her vehicle had been keyed.

Similarly, between 11:30pm on Wednesday and 10:50am on Thursday morning a car parked overnight on the Dr Mc Ginley Road in Letterkenny had been keyed along the passenger side.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has information relating to either incident to come forward.