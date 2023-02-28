Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA finds two designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal to be mostly compliant

Reports on two designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal show them to be mostly compliant.

HIQA has highlighted a number of issues to be addressed at centres in Dungloe following unannounced visits.

At Dungloe Services 2 inspectors discovered that not all staff had completed ‘sexuality awareness in supported settings’ training or online training in infection, prevention and control.

The development of a proposed policy on safe Wi-Fi usage was not completed, although a risk assessment on Internet access had been developed.

Inspectors found that while governance and management had improved, due to the postponed transition of residents to three new designated centres in the area, residents’ assessed needs not always met by the premises.

In terms of Dungloe Services, it was found to be substantially compliant.

A staff member was awaiting completion of fire safety, behaviour support, manual handling and safeguarding training while the complaints policy and procedure did not provide sufficient guidance on the appeals process.

Arrangements were in place to safeguard residents from harm with 12 of 13 actions set out in response to the targeted safeguarding inspection programme completed.

The development of a policy on the provision of safe wi-fi usage had not yet been achieved, but management say it was in progress.

