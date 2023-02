Investigations are continuing into a crash in Stranorlar last week in which a pedestrian was injured.

The collision involving a green Volkswagen van occurred at around 7pm on Tuesday evening last at Main Street, Stranorlar.

The pedestrian was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.