Date set for 2023 Donegal Half Marathon

The 2023 Donegal Half Marathon will take place in Letterkenny on Sunday, August 27th.

This year will see the tenth staging of this year’s event and the Kernan Retail Group will be the main sponsor for a fifth successive year.

Speaking at the launch of the event at The Bistro at Letterkenny Retail Park, Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, chairman of the Donegal Half Marathon Committee, said: “Without the support from the community, the different agencies and the business sector, we wouldn’t be able to run this event.

We are most grateful to our main sponsor, Kernan’s who have rowed in behind us for the last number of years.

“It’s been great to work with Cathal, Anthony and Damian and the team at Kernan’s. The Donegal Half Marathon and the Kernan Group have proven to be a really good matchup. It’s hard to believe that it’s nine years since we launched the first Donegal Half Marathon in the Letterkenny Public Services Centre and that we are planning the tenth staging of the Donegal Half Marathon.”

Reminding those in attendance that the event was the brainchild of the late councillor, Dessie Larkin, the chairman went on: “Dessie had a great vision for the event and was looking to bring back what was around in the seventies and eighties when the likes of our ambassador, Danny McDaid and his brother, Neily McDaid, were involved in marathon running. It started off with a full marathon as well in 2014, but after a few years, it was decided to go with a half marathon only.

“It has been great that the link with the Larkin family is still there, and we are delighted that Dessie’s wife, Mary, agreed to become part of the organising committee. It’s been a positive move and she adds a lot to the committee.”

Stating that the race is “very much a collaboration” he added: “We have Sergeant Eunan Walsh from the Gardaí here who play a key part and Neily McDaid who heads up the stewards on race day. We have Donegal County Council involved and it’s nice to have Cllr Kevin Bradley here. Without the council’s support through the Development Fund Initiative, it would not be possible to stage the Donegal Half Marathon. The Donegal Volunteer Centre, where John Curran and Eamonn Bonner are the key people, provide us with great help and assistance, both on the day before the race and of the race.”

“Century Cinemas have come on board to help us with the children’s events and we’re delighted to have Chantelle Grant here representing Century Cinemas.

Margaret Toner from Letterkenny CDP helps out with activities for the children on the day of the race. We also appreciate the ongoing support from Optum, Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

“We’ve taken a lot of learnings over the last nine years, and it is the committee’s aim to put that to good use and stage another high-quality event on Sunday, August 27th. I’d also like to welcome the 2022 senior women’s winner, Helen McCready and I’m delighted to hear that you are planning to retain the title,” he commented.

For a third successive year, the Donegal Half Marathon will adopt one of the key signature points along the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal. For 2023, the centrepiece of the finisher’s medal will contain a raised image of Malin Head, the county’s most northerly point and a main signature point along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador, Danny McDaid, extended thanks to everyone who supports the annual event.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s nine years since the first Donegal Half – the time has gone like a flash. This was Dessie Larkin’s idea and I wonder what he would be saying if he was here among us this evening. Knowing Dessie, he’d be coming up with something new,” he commented.

Speaking on behalf of the Kernan Retail Group, Cathal Curran said: “It’s great to be part of this event and we’re always learning every year. We enjoy being involved and obviously Kernan’s are delighted to be the main sponsor again this year, and we are here to lend whatever support and assistance is needed over the next six months.

