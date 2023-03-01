Fionnuala Rabbitt on election as Letterkenny Chamber President

Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce has elected Fionnuala Rabbitt as its new President.
Fionnuala, who is CEO of Highland Radio, joined Greg earlier to discuss what the new role means to her and what she hopes to achieve in it;
