Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Fionnuala Rabbitt on election as Letterkenny Chamber President

Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce has elected Fionnuala Rabbitt as its new President.

Fionnuala, who is CEO of Highland Radio, joined Greg earlier to discuss what the new role means to her and what she hopes to achieve in it;

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ACRES 2
News, Top Stories

Almost 5,000 Donegal farmers included in ACRES scheme

1 March 2023
Newly elected President, Fionnuala Rabbitt speaking at the Letterkenny Chamber AGM on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson.
Playback

Fionnuala Rabbitt on election as Letterkenny Chamber President

1 March 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Wednesday March 1st

1 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two further arrests made in Omagh shooting probe

1 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ACRES 2
News, Top Stories

Almost 5,000 Donegal farmers included in ACRES scheme

1 March 2023
Newly elected President, Fionnuala Rabbitt speaking at the Letterkenny Chamber AGM on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson.
Playback

Fionnuala Rabbitt on election as Letterkenny Chamber President

1 March 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Wednesday March 1st

1 March 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two further arrests made in Omagh shooting probe

1 March 2023
rishi sunak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sunak commits to invest in infrastructure and higher education for dual market access

1 March 2023
ROSSESysi
News

Students from Dungloe and Donegal Town awarded funding for social projects

1 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube