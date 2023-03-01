Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Slight reduction in unemployment rate for February

There was a slight reduction in the unemployment rate for February.

The seasonably adjusted rate was 4.3%, down from 4.4% in January.

According to the CSO, the rate was lower than the pre-pandemic level of 4.8%, recorded in February 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight reduction in unemployment rate for February

1 March 2023
Ulster Bank logo
News, Top Stories

Ulster Bank credit cards will stop working in March

1 March 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 133 – Fabian McShane

1 March 2023
Irish Cancer society Research Awards 2013
News, Top Stories

Donegal nurse honoured at Irish Cancer Society Research Awards

1 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight reduction in unemployment rate for February

1 March 2023
Ulster Bank logo
News, Top Stories

Ulster Bank credit cards will stop working in March

1 March 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 133 – Fabian McShane

1 March 2023
Irish Cancer society Research Awards 2013
News, Top Stories

Donegal nurse honoured at Irish Cancer Society Research Awards

1 March 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle calls for three additional ambulances and crews for Donegal

1 March 2023
Lettermacaward Health Centre
News, Top Stories

Fears over future of Lettermacaward Health Centre

1 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube