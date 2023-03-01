Slight reduction in unemployment rate for February

There was a slight reduction in the unemployment rate for February.
The seasonably adjusted rate was 4.3%, down from 4.4% in January.
According to the CSO, the rate was lower than the pre-pandemic level of 4.8%, recorded in February 2020.
