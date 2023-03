The Agriculture Minister says Government will consider taxing the two state owned energy providers if prices don’t fall.

Reports today suggest ESB-Electric Ireland and Bord Gais could face a ‘special dividend’ – used by the state to offset high bills for consumers.

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, told the Dail yesterday he expects householders to see a reduction ‘in the near future.’

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says action will be taken if that doesn’t happen: