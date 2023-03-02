AIB to come before Oireachtas Finance Committee today

Around 1,900 AIB customers who have experienced difficulties repaying their loans have had their debt written down by over 90% as part of final settlements.

The bank is before the Oireachtas Finance Committee today, in the wake of the agreement reached with former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey.

Jim O’Keeffe, managing director of retail banking at AIB, will tell TDs and Senators that around 150,000 customers have been supported by deals with the Financial Services Group, which was established more than 10 years ago.

It’s raised questions as to why other customers in mortgage distress did not receive similar treatment.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín will be among those quizzing AIB representatives – he says they have a duty to provide answers, particularly to defective block homeowners: