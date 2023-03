The ATU Donegal senior ladies took victory on Wednesday night in the the HEC LGFA Championship Lynch Cup.

They beat St Mary’s of Belfast at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy 1-12 to 1-8 after extra time.

Mary Harkin scored the ATU’s goal.

They are now qualified to the final stages of the Championship which are being hosted by Atlantic Technological University in Connacht Centre of Excellence next week.