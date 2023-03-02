COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out in Donegal

The HSE are continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible cohorts in Donegal.

Below outlines the available vaccines in Letterkenny.

All people in the 18-49 years age group are eligible for their second COVID-19 booster, provided it is six months since their last vaccine or since they had a COVID-19 infection.

The vaccine is also available to those aged 12 years and over with those aged 12 to 16 years needing to be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, F92 FP83.

Thursday 2nd March

8.15am to 4.15pm -12+years

Friday 3rd March

9.15am to 3.45pm -12+ years

4.15pm to 5.15pm – 5-11 years

Saturday 4th March

8.15am to 10.45am -12+years

11.15am to 4.15pm- 6 months to 4 years

Wednesday 8th March

10.45am to 3.15pm- 6 months to 4 years

4pm to 6.45pm- 12 + yrs

Thursday 9th March

8.15am to 4.15pm- 12+ yrs

Friday 10th March

9.15am to 3.45pm- 12+ yrs

4.15pm to 5.15pm- 5-11 yrs

Saturday 11th March

8.15am to 10.45am- 12+ yrs

11.15am to 4.15pm- 6 months to 4 years

POP UP Location: Buncrana Primary Care Centre, Buncrana, Co. Donegal, F93 E12W

Friday 10th March

10.30am to 4.45pm- 12+ yrs