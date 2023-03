The Taoiseach has told the Dail that issues around engineering costs being faced by families moving through the Defective Block Redress Scheme are being considered by the Housing Minister.

Leo Varadkar was responding to Donegal TD Thomas Pringle, who told the Dail a Donegal family has seen less than 70 per cent cost recovery after their mica-affected home near Newtowncunningham was demolished.

Deputy Pringle asked how the government can still claim 100% redress is on the table………