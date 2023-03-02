Derry excited to face champions Rovers – Alan Reynolds

Alan Reynolds took charge of training at Derry City this week with Ruaidhri Higgins currently attending to family matters in Sweden.

It is thought that ‘the gaffer’ plans to be in the dugout at Tallaght on Friday night but in Ruaidhri’s temporary absence, his assistant said that the players and staff were really looking forward to Friday night’s clash with Shamrock Rovers.

“It’s a game we’re excited about- a really good venue, great pitch and no doubt in front of a huge crowd too” he said.

“There’s very little between the teams and it’s early in the season. People are still finding their feet so it’ll be another tight game I’m sure.”

Asked about the hosts’ defensive issues, the Waterford man rejected any suggestion that would have any real bearing on the night.

“They have the likes of Sean Hoare, Sean Kavanagh, Gary O’Neill and Sean Gannon to step into the back line- plenty of league winners medals there- so I wouldn’t be complaining about those options.”

The visitors don’t have their own sorrows to seek either- Cameron Dummigan, Cameron McJannet, Michael Duffy and Adam O’Reilly all missed last weeks’ win over Cork City while Sadou Diallo served the final match of his ban.

“Sadou will be back and that’s a great bonus for us and Adam has a chance of making it, but the rest will be out for another week at least” said Reynolds.

“As Ruaidhri says though, we have the squad to cope with these things much better now.

“We lost narrowly on our two visits to Tallaght last year and it’s something we want to improve on, so it’s a game we’ll go and try to win.”

The match kicks off at 8pm.