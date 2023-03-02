Doherty says incentives may be needed to attract health staff to North Inishowen

A Donegal councillor says the HSE must consider whether a special package of incentives is necessary to attract people to work in Inishowen.

When he asked a series of questions about respite services in North Inishowen at a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum, Cllr Albert Doherty progress is possible at Riverwalk House, but it cannot be legally progressed until a nurse manager is in place.

He was told the job was offered five times to a nursing panel, accepted twice and then declined twice. A new nursing panel is now in place, and the post has been offered to another person.

Cllr Doherty says this raises serious questions………….