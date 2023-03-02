Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Donegal Hurlers win Conor McGurk Cup for the first time

Donegal lifted the Conor McGurk Cup for the first time on Thursday night.

The county’s hurlers seen of University Ulster 5-28 to 0-21 in the delayed final of the pre-season competition played at The Dub in Queens Belfast.

The foundation to the success was laid in the first half as Donegal lead 2-12 to 0-8 at the break.

Liam McKinney scored 12 points in the decider while Ruairi Campbell hit 1-4 and Bernard Lafferty was named Man of the Match.

Captain Ronan McDermott scored two goals with Richie Ryan and Daire O’Maoileidigh getting the others.

The win makes up for the defeat Donegal suffered to Down in last years final.

Mickey McCann’s side will be back in league action at home to Wicklow on Sunday week 12th March.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday March 2nd

2 March 2023
gritthurs
News, Top Stories

Six routes to be gritted this evening

2 March 2023
stconalsbuilding
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle welcomes plans to bring St Conal’s Buildings back into use

2 March 2023
Gorse Fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says gorse burning must be done appropriately

2 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday March 2nd

2 March 2023
gritthurs
News, Top Stories

Six routes to be gritted this evening

2 March 2023
stconalsbuilding
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle welcomes plans to bring St Conal’s Buildings back into use

2 March 2023
Gorse Fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says gorse burning must be done appropriately

2 March 2023
pierce brosnan
Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan visits The Diamond Bar

2 March 2023
Brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes for frictionless trade between Britain and Northern Ireland

2 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube