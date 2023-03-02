Donegal Hurlers win Conor McGurk Cup for the first time

Donegal lifted the Conor McGurk Cup for the first time on Thursday night.

The county’s hurlers seen of University Ulster 5-28 to 0-21 in the delayed final of the pre-season competition played at The Dub in Queens Belfast.

The foundation to the success was laid in the first half as Donegal lead 2-12 to 0-8 at the break.

Liam McKinney scored 12 points in the decider while Ruairi Campbell hit 1-4 and Bernard Lafferty was named Man of the Match.

Captain Ronan McDermott scored two goals with Richie Ryan and Daire O’Maoileidigh getting the others.

The win makes up for the defeat Donegal suffered to Down in last years final.

Mickey McCann’s side will be back in league action at home to Wicklow on Sunday week 12th March.