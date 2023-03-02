Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Doochary secures two defibrillators through community fundraising

Due to the fundraising efforts, two defibrillators have been acquired in the village of Doochary.
Such efforts includes a charity concert by Catriona McElhinney-Grimes, tea and coffee mornings as well as bucket collections.
The first has been installed at the entrance to the Village Shop. Meanwhile the second piece of life-saving commitment was was gifted to Doochary National School by the committee.
Cumann Forbartha – Na Dúchoraidh, Doochary Development Group- Tidy Towns  is now organising a short course for locals to  learn how to use the equipment and administer emergency first aid.
Anyone interested is asked to contact the group via their social media pages.
