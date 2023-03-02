First Ever University Fitness Games Comes to Ireland Hosted by ATU

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will host the first ever University Fitness Games on Saturday 25 March at the universities Letterkenny campus. Third level students enrolled in universities from all over the island of Ireland will compete to see who is the fittest student in Ireland. This is the first event of its kind in terms of its target audience, and the hope is it will grow from strength to strength in the coming years.

Speaking about the event, Michael Murphy, Head of Sport at ATU Donegal said; “we are delighted to be hosting this event in An Danlann Sports Centre, Letterkenny. This event is targeting students of all fitness levels within the third-level sector, with all kinds of abilities. I would greatly encourage students to consider the challenge”.

Neil Barrett, Sports Lecturer at ATU Donegal outlined the scale and structure of the event, as ATU looks to profile and target the rapidly growing “fitness industry” market sector.

This event is open to 80 individual competitors, 40 male and 40 female. Competitors will take part in a minimum of three workouts which will test their strength, power, endurance, and speed. Those that qualify will then enter a semi-final and potentially qualify for the final.

The event is being led out by the sports academic team and sports students at ATU Donegal. On Friday evening, 24 March, a series of sport and performance webinars will be live streamed by academic staff from all campuses within the ATU covering areas such as S&C, nutrition and sleep. Anyone can register to attend these webinars virtually and further detail will be published on ATU social media channels in due course.

It is also possible to attend the event as a spectator. It promises to be a great spectacle, different to regular sporting events that take place in the region.

Speaking about the competition ethos, Michael Margey, Head of Faculty of Business at ATU Donegal commented: “this event is not just for elite athletes. It is for all individuals who wish to test their fitness levels, whilst participating in a day of fun and hopefully meeting new friends. We are delighted to be the first to launch this type of event to the third-level sector.”

Nicola Dunnion, Head of Department of Tourism and Sports noted a special word of thanks to the companies who are sponsoring the event, BLKBox equipment sponsor, iRadio media sponsor and O’Reilly’s sports apparel sponsor. Finally, a word of appreciation to the No Barriers Foundation who are helping on the day with equipment and personnel.

For any third level student at a university in Ireland who wishes to enrol, or for anyone who wishes to attend as a spectator on the day, registration is required in advance. First prize is €500 each for the fittest male and fittest, with second and third prizes also.

Competitors can register here: https://competitioncorner.net/events/9504

Spectator tickets can be purchased here: https://competitioncorner.net/events/9504/merchandise